Difference between revisions of "Nemakonde Secondary School"

Nemakonde Secondary School is in Chinhoyi, Mashonaland West Province. It is in Chikonohono Township on the southern part of the town.

Location

Address: Chikonohono Township, Chinhoyi.

Telephone: 0672 3031, 0672 2611, 0672 5426, 0672 1529.

History

Nemakonde High School, in Chinhoyi, admitted its first pupils in 1979. The first headmaster was Mr Mukonoweshuro deputised by Mr Ngwenya. Under Michael Madare Shambare head from 1991 to 2011, the school enjoyed a long period of academic successes. A more recent head is Mr Bernard Tavaguta.

In 2005 the school enrolled its first group of science students, with great success. 2019 brought Nemakonde some spectacular results both at Advanced and Ordinary level. Four students had 20 points and five had 15 points which ranks the 2019 cohort as the second best in terms of yearly performances. At ordinary level, they came short of breaking the records written in the archives as their highest had 9A's which is a single A shy of reaching the record 10 A's.

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Events

Associations

Concilia Chinanzvavana - 2013 Member of Parliament

