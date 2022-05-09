Nesbert Mutengezanwa was a Zimbabwean politician and the leader of the United African National Council (UANC). He was also a member of the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD). Mutengezanwa was Bishop Abel Muzorewa's former security man.

Career

In the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD), Nesbert Mutengezanwa served as the chairperson of the Information and Communication subcommittee.[1]

Death

Nesbert Mutengezanwa died on 9 May 2022 in Harare. The cause of death was undisclosed.[1] He was mourned by President Emmerson Mnangagwa who granted him a State-Assisted Funeral in the light of his outstanding contributions to society.[2]