==Career==
In the '''2022''' Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD), '''Nesbert Mutengezanwa''' served as the chairman of the Information and Communication subcommittee. <ref name="H">Joseph Madzimure, [https://www.herald.co.zw/opposition-leader-dies/ Opposition leader dies], ''The Herald'', Published: May 9, 2022, Retrieved: May 9, 2022</ref>
  
 
==Death==

Nesbert Mutengezanwa
Nesbert Mutengezanwa.jpg
ResidenceZimbabwe
NationalityZimbabwean
OccupationPolitician
Known forBeing a member of POLAD

Nesbert Mutengezanwa was a Zimbabwean politician and the leader of the United African National Council (UANC). He was also a member of the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD). Mutengezanwa was Bishop Abel Muzorewa's former security man.

Career

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mbare West returned"

Turnout - 13 493 votes or 37.36 %

In the 2022 Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD), Nesbert Mutengezanwa served as the chairman of the Information and Communication subcommittee. [1]

Death

Nesbert Mutengezanwa died on 9 May 2022 in Harare. The cause of death was undisclosed.[1] He was mourned by President Emmerson Mnangagwa who granted him a State-Assisted Funeral in the light of his outstanding contributions to society.[2]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Joseph Madzimure, Opposition leader dies, The Herald, Published: May 9, 2022, Retrieved: May 9, 2022
  2. President mourns Bishop Siyachitema and Mr Mutengezanwa, ZBC News, Published: May 9, 2022, Retrieved: May 9, 2022
