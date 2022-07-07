In the '''2022''' Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD), ''' Nesbert Mutengezanwa ''' served as the chairman of the Information and Communication subcommittee. <ref name="H">Joseph Madzimure, [https://www.herald.co.zw/opposition-leader-dies/ Opposition leader dies], ''The Herald'', Published: May 9, 2022, Retrieved: May 9, 2022</ref>

In the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD), Nesbert Mutengezanwa served as the chairperson of the Information and Communication subcommittee.<ref name="H">Joseph Madzimure, [https://www.herald.co.zw/opposition-leader-dies/ Opposition leader dies], ''The Herald'', Published: May 9, 2022, Retrieved: May 9, 2022</ref>

Nesbert Mutengezanwa was a Zimbabwean politician and the leader of the United African National Council (UANC). He was also a member of the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD). Mutengezanwa was Bishop Abel Muzorewa's former security man.

Career

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mbare West returned"

Ephraim Masawi of Zanu PF with 8 315 votes,

Nesbert Mutengezanwa of ZUM with 4 415 votes,

Robert Marowa of UANC with 339 votes.

Turnout - 13 493 votes or 37.36 %

Death

Nesbert Mutengezanwa died on 9 May 2022 in Harare. The cause of death was undisclosed.[1] He was mourned by President Emmerson Mnangagwa who granted him a State-Assisted Funeral in the light of his outstanding contributions to society.[2]