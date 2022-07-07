Difference between revisions of "Nesbert Mutengezanwa"
In the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD), Nesbert Mutengezanwaserved as the of the Information and Communication subcommittee.
==Death==
==Death==
|Nesbert Mutengezanwa
|Residence
|Zimbabwe
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Occupation
|Politician
|Known for
|Being a member of POLAD
Nesbert Mutengezanwa was a Zimbabwean politician and the leader of the United African National Council (UANC). He was also a member of the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD). Mutengezanwa was Bishop Abel Muzorewa's former security man.
Career
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mbare West returned"
- Ephraim Masawi of Zanu PF with 8 315 votes,
- Nesbert Mutengezanwa of ZUM with 4 415 votes,
- Robert Marowa of UANC with 339 votes.
Turnout - 13 493 votes or 37.36 %
In the 2022 Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD), Nesbert Mutengezanwa served as the chairman of the Information and Communication subcommittee. [1]
Death
Nesbert Mutengezanwa died on 9 May 2022 in Harare. The cause of death was undisclosed.[1] He was mourned by President Emmerson Mnangagwa who granted him a State-Assisted Funeral in the light of his outstanding contributions to society.[2]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Joseph Madzimure, Opposition leader dies, The Herald, Published: May 9, 2022, Retrieved: May 9, 2022
- ↑ President mourns Bishop Siyachitema and Mr Mutengezanwa, ZBC News, Published: May 9, 2022, Retrieved: May 9, 2022