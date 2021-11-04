Nesbert "Yabo" Saruchera is a Zimbabwean football coach. He is the current coach of Cranborne Bullets Football Club. Saruchera is also the assistant coach Zimbabwe Under-23 team.

Background

Children

Saruchera has a daughter who was injured in a car accident killed Claudius Zviripayi's daughter in August 2020.[1]

Career

In 2013, Saruchera was fired by Black Rhinos Football Club after just eight games into the season.[2] Saruchera managed to get Cranborne Bullets promoted into Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League from the Northern Region Soccer League. Cranborne Bullets were crowned champions on Saturday 19 October 2019 with three games to play after a 1-0 win over Grain Tigers.[3]

As of 2017, Nesbert Saruchera is the Zimbabwe Soccer Coaches Union vice-chairman.[4]

In 2011, Saruchera was the Zimbabwe Defence Forces’ men's select team coach. The team won the Defence Forces Cup trophy after beating 10-man Mozambique’s Matchedje on 9 August 2011.[5]

Saruchera also coached Flame Lily.[6] In 2019, he was part of 19 Zimbabwean coached invited by German-based Young Talent Sports Academy (YTSA) for introductory UEFA C and B license coaching courses between August 30 and September 9.[7]