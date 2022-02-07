Nesto real name Ernest Manandi is a Zimbabwean musician popularly known for the song My Chocolate. Apart from being a musician he is also a football administrator and farmer.

Background

Age

Nesto was born on 1 November 1982 in Harare.

Children

He has a daughter named Hannah with Tererai Mugwadi.[1]

Career

Music

Nesto is part of the first crop of musicians that benefited from Jonathan Moyo's 75% local content initiative in the early 2000s. He is one of the pioneers of Urban Grooves.

Nesto was part of the original Shamiso Productions with Gilbert Muvavarirwa and Delani Makhalima and is still affiliated with the record label.[2]

In 2015, Netso released the single Ngalangala. The video for the single featured former Miss Zimbabwe 2014 Catherine Makaya, Roki and producer-cum-singer Squash. He launched the video for his single Ngalangala at the Ambassador Hotel in Harare. Nesto also launched another single, Jecha.[3] The video was nominated for a Zimbabwe Music Award.[4]

In 2019, he released Bidibiba featuring Taurai Mandebvu.[5]

Discography

EPs

The Forever EP (2018)[3]

Singles

Marombe (2021)

Bidibiba (2019)

Ngalangala (2015)