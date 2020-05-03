Difference between revisions of "Net Domestic Product (NDP)"

Net not only covers the accounting depreciation but also accounts for other causes of the decrease in value, for example, obsolescence and destruction.

Net domestic product (NDP) measures the economic output of a country. It represents the net book value of all finished goods and services produced inside a country geographically during a given period. NDP is a key indicator of a country’s economic growth.

Net not only covers the accounting depreciation but also accounts for other causes of the decrease in value, for example, obsolescence and destruction.

NDP = GDP – Depreciation

Gross investment is used to calculate GDP, while net investment (gross investment – depreciation) is used to calculate net domestic product. NDP can be calculated by subtracting the depreciation of the capital stock of a country from its GDP.

Net domestic product is sometimes considered a better economic indicator than GDP since the former also reveals the amount of investment spent on improving the obsolete equipment to maintain the production level.