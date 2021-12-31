In July 2018, Never Gotora was elected to Ward 13 Goromonzi RDC, for Zanu PF with 1035 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 13 Goromonzi RDC with 1035 votes, beating Tongogara Machimbidza of MDC Alliance with 125 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

