Never Katiyo is a Zimbabwean lawyer and judge of the High Court.

Career

Katiyo served as Chinhoyi magistrate.[1] He also served as the legal affairs director in the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.[2] In September 2021, Never Katiyo was appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to the High Court together with Rogers Manyangadze Foroma, Chipo Annie-Lucy Mungwari, Elijah Makomo, Munamato Mutevedzi, Joseph Chilimbe, Bongani Ndlovu, Samuel Deme and Catherine Kate Bachi-Muzawazi.[1]

Alledged Juju Attack

In June 2015, Never Katiyo reportedly got stuck to his crown chair and suffered a temporary blackout in a suspected case of juju (muti use) as he delivered judgement against a 38-year-old man accused of raping his teenage maid three times. The rapist, Willard Chimanikire, was eventually sentenced to 40 years in prison after being convicted of raping his 15-year-old housemaid sometime in February 2013.

While in the process of delivering judgment, Katiyo paused as if to take a breather, but the situation got worse as he then failed to read his own handwriting prompting him to request prosecutor Mercy Ndingadii to call for an adjournment.

As if that was not enough, Ndingadii called for silence in court to enable the magistrate to stand up and take a break, but to everyone’s surprise, Katiyo remained seated.

The prosecutor repeated the call for all to rise in court two more times, but Katiyo would not manage to stand up.

According to the report, Never Katiyo simply stared at the gallery as the effect of the alleged juju was taking its toll on him.[3]