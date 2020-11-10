Difference between revisions of "Never Moyo"

In July 2018, Never Moyo was elected to Ward 25 Chegutu RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1637 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 25 Chegutu RDC with 1637 votes, beating Sinodia Jena, independent with 528 votes and Winfred Chenjerai of MDC-Alliance with 196 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

