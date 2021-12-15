In July 2018, Never Nyamande was elected to Ward 22 Chikomba RDC, for Zanu PF with 580 votes.

Personal Details

School / Education

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 22 Chikomba RDC with 580 votes, beating Sydney Mureverwi of MDC Alliance with 426 votes and Anyway Kwenda of PRC with 90 votes,. [1]

Events

Further Reading

