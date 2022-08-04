Pindula

Never Tigere is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a central midfielder.

Personal Details

He was born on the 16th of December 1990 in Harare.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Career

