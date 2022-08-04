|
Never Tigere is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a central midfielder.
is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a central midfielder.
==Personal Details==
==Personal Details==
==Career==
==Career==
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
[[Category:Football, Footballer, Sports]]
[[Category:Football, Footballer, Sports]]
Never Tigere is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a central midfielder.
Personal Details
He was born on the 16th of December 1990 in Harare.
Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Career
Tigere featured prominently in FC Platinum’s three consecutive Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League titles, before leaving the club when his contract expired on December 31 2019.[1]
Tigere joined Tanzanian club, Azam Football Club in January 2020 where he linked up with compatriots Bruce Kangwa and Daniel Ngoma. [2]
Further Reading