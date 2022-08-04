Pindula

Never Tigere is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a central midfielder.  
{{Infobox person
| honorific_prefix =
| name = Never Tigere  
| honorific_suffix =
| image              =
[[File:Never Tigere.jpg|thumb]]
| image_upright =
| alt                = 
| caption =
| native_name =
| native_name_lang =
| birth_name = Never Tigere
| birth_date = {{birth date and age|1990|12|16}}
| birth_place = [[Harare]]
| disappeared_date =
| disappeared_place =
| disappeared_status =
| death_date =
| death_place =
| death_cause =
| body_discovered =
| resting_place =
| monuments =
| residence =
| nationality =
| other_names =
| citizenship =
| education =
| alma_mater =
| occupation = {{flat_list|
*Soccer Player
}}
| years_active = 
| era =
| employer = 
| organization =
| agent =
| known_for = Making hard tackles
| notable_works = Won Castle Lager Premier Soccer League with [[FC Platinum]]
| style =
| home_town =
| salary =
| television =
| title =
| term =
| predecessor =
| successor =
| party =
| movement =
| opponents =
| boards =
| criminal_charge =
| criminal_penalty =
| criminal_status =
| spouse =
| children =
| parents =
| relatives =
| callsign =
| awards =
| module =
| module2 =
| module3 =
| module4 =
| module5 =
| module6 =
| signature =
| signature_alt =
| signature_size =
| footnotes =
| box_width =
}}
'''Never Tigere''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a central midfielder.  
  
 
==Personal Details==
 
==Career==
 
Tigere featured prominently in FC Platinum's three consecutive Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League titles, before leaving the club when his contract expired on December 31 2019.<ref name="New Zimbabwe"> [https://www.newzimbabwe.com/fc-platinums-never-tigere-joins-tanzanian-side-azan/ FC Platinum's Never Tigere Joins Tanzanian Side Azan], Published 14 January 2022, Retrieved 4 August 2022</ref>
 +
Tigere joined Tanzanian club, Azam Football Club in January 2020 where he linked up with compatriots Bruce Kangwa and Daniel Ngoma. <ref name="NewsDay">, Terry Madyauta, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2020/01/tigere-joins-tanzanias-azam-fc/ Tigere joins Tanzania's Azam FC], Published 15 January 2020, Retrieved 4 August 2022</ref>
==Further Reading==
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
 
[[Category:Football, Footballer, Sports]]
[[Category:Football, Footballer, Sports]]
[[Category:Football, Footballer, Sports]]
  
 
Revision as of 08:26, 4 August 2022

Never Tigere
Never Tigere.jpg
BornNever Tigere
(1990-12-16) December 16, 1990 (age 31)
Harare
Occupation
  • Soccer Player


Known forMaking hard tackles
Notable workWon Castle Lager Premier Soccer League with FC Platinum

Never Tigere is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a central midfielder.

Personal Details

He was born on the 16th of December 1990 in Harare.

Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Career

Tigere featured prominently in FC Platinum’s three consecutive Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League titles, before leaving the club when his contract expired on December 31 2019.[1]

Tigere joined Tanzanian club, Azam Football Club in January 2020 where he linked up with compatriots Bruce Kangwa and Daniel Ngoma. [2]

Further Reading

  1. FC Platinum’s Never Tigere Joins Tanzanian Side Azan, Published 14 January 2022, Retrieved 4 August 2022
  2. , Terry Madyauta, Tigere joins Tanzania’s Azam FC, Published 15 January 2020, Retrieved 4 August 2022
