Tigere joined Tanzanian club, Azam Football Club in January 2020 where he linked up with compatriots Bruce Kangwa and Daniel Ngoma. <ref name="NewsDay">, Terry Madyauta, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2020/01/tigere-joins-tanzanias-azam-fc/ Tigere joins Tanzania’s Azam FC], Published 15 January 2020, Retrieved 4 August 2022</ref>

Tigere featured prominently in FC Platinum’s three consecutive Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League titles, before leaving the club when his contract expired on December 31 2019.<ref name="New Zimbabwe"> [https://www.newzimbabwe.com/fc-platinums-never-tigere-joins-tanzanian-side-azan/ FC Platinum’s Never Tigere Joins Tanzanian Side Azan], Published 14 January 2022, Retrieved 4 August 2022</ref>

'''Never Tigere''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a central midfielder.

| criminal_charge = <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->

| denomination = <!-- Denomination should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->

| religion = <!-- Religion should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->

| net_worth = <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->

| ethnicity = <!-- Ethnicity should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->

| disappeared_date = <!-- {{disappeared date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (disappeared date then birth date) -->

| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->

| birth_date = {{birth date and age|1990|12|16}} <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} -->

<!-- filename only, no ""File:"" or ""Image:"" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->

| name = Never Tigere

Never Tigere is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a central midfielder.

Never Tigere is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a central midfielder.

Personal Details

He was born on the 16th of December 1990 in Harare.

Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Career

Tigere featured prominently in FC Platinum’s three consecutive Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League titles, before leaving the club when his contract expired on December 31 2019.[1]

Tigere joined Tanzanian club, Azam Football Club in January 2020 where he linked up with compatriots Bruce Kangwa and Daniel Ngoma. [2]