Difference between revisions of "Never Tigere"
|
m (→Career)
|
m (→Career)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 92:
|Line 92:
Tigere featured prominently in FC Platinum’s three consecutive Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League titles, before leaving the club when his contract expired on December 31 2019.<ref name="New Zimbabwe"> [https://www.newzimbabwe.com/fc-platinums-never-tigere-joins-tanzanian-side-azan/ FC Platinum’s Never Tigere Joins Tanzanian Side Azan], Published 14 January 2022, Retrieved 4 August 2022</ref>
Tigere featured prominently in FC Platinum’s three consecutive Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League titles, before leaving the club when his contract expired on December 31 2019.<ref name="New Zimbabwe"> [https://www.newzimbabwe.com/fc-platinums-never-tigere-joins-tanzanian-side-azan/ FC Platinum’s Never Tigere Joins Tanzanian Side Azan], Published 14 January 2022, Retrieved 4 August 2022</ref>
|−
|+
joined Tanzanian club, Azam Football Club in January 2020 where he linked up with compatriots Bruce Kangwaand Daniel Ngoma. <ref name="NewsDay">, Terry Madyauta, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2020/01/tigere-joins-tanzanias-azam-fc/ Tigere joins Tanzania’s Azam FC], Published 15 January 2020, Retrieved 4 August 2022</ref>
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
Revision as of 08:37, 4 August 2022
|Never Tigere
|Born
|Never Tigere
December 16, 1990
Harare
|Occupation
|Known for
|Making hard tackles
|Notable work
|Won Castle Lager Premier Soccer League with FC Platinum
Never Tigere is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a central midfielder.
Personal Details
He was born on the 16th of December 1990 in Harare.
Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Career
Tigere featured prominently in FC Platinum’s three consecutive Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League titles, before leaving the club when his contract expired on December 31 2019.[1]
He joined Tanzanian club, Azam Football Club in January 2020 where he linked up with compatriots Bruce Kangwa and Daniel Ngoma. [2]
National Team Caps
Clubs
- Hunters (2008)
- DC Academy (2009)
- Eagles (2010)
- Catholic Saints (2012)
- Monomotapa United (2013)
- Mushowani Stars (2014)
- Dongo Sawmills (2015)
- ZPC Kariba (2016–2017)
- FC Platinum (2018–2019)
- Azam F.C. (2020-2022)
Further Reading
- ↑ FC Platinum’s Never Tigere Joins Tanzanian Side Azan, Published 14 January 2022, Retrieved 4 August 2022
- ↑ , Terry Madyauta, Tigere joins Tanzania’s Azam FC, Published 15 January 2020, Retrieved 4 August 2022