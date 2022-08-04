In August 2022, Azam Football Club announced that they had parted ways with Tigere. <ref name="Chronicle">, Innocent Kurira, [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/never-tigere-leaves-azam-fc/ Never Tigere leaves Azam FC], Published: 02 August 2022, Retrieved 4 August 2022</ref>

He joined Tanzanian club, Azam Football Club in January 2020 where he linked up with compatriots [[Bruce Kangwa]] and [[Daniel Ngoma]]. <ref name="NewsDay">, Terry Madyauta, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2020/01/tigere-joins-tanzanias-azam-fc/ Tigere joins Tanzania’s Azam FC], Published 15 January 2020, Retrieved 4 August 2022</ref>

Never Tigere is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a central midfielder.

Personal Details

He was born on the 16th of December 1990 in Harare.

Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Career

Tigere featured prominently in FC Platinum’s three consecutive Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League titles, before leaving the club when his contract expired on December 31 2019.[1]

National Team Caps

Tigere has represented the national team on several occasions. Warriors head coach Norman Mapeza named Tigere in his 23-man squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations finals held in Cameroon in January and February 2022. [4]

He has played at an Africa Cup of Nations tournament, the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup.[5]

Clubs

Hunters (2008)

DC Academy (2009)

Eagles (2010)

Catholic Saints (2012)

Monomotapa United (2013)

Mushowani Stars (2014)

Dongo Sawmills (2015)

ZPC Kariba (2016–2017)

FC Platinum (2018–2019)

Azam F.C. (2020-2022)