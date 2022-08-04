Tigere joined Ihefu SC soon after he was released by Azam which had exceeded the Tanzanian Premier League’s limit of twelve foreigners.<ref name="Soccer 24">[https://www.soccer24.co.zw/2022/08/04/never-tigere-joins-new-club-after-leaving-azam/ Never Tigere joins new club after leaving Azam], Published: 04 August 2022, Retrieved 4 August 2022</ref>

'''Never Tigere''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a central midfielder for Ihefu SC in the Tanzanian Premier League .

Tigere joined Ihefu SC soon after he was released by Azam which had exceeded the Tanzanian Premier League’s limit of twelve foreigners.[1]

Personal Details

He was born on the 16th of December 1990 in Harare.

Education

Career

Tigere featured prominently in FC Platinum’s three consecutive Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League titles, before leaving the club when his contract expired on December 31 2019.[2]

He joined Tanzanian club, Azam Football Club in January 2020 where he linked up with compatriots Bruce Kangwa and Daniel Ngoma. [3]

In August 2022, Azam Football Club announced that they had parted ways with Tigere. [4]

National Team Caps

Tigere has represented the national team on several occasions. Warriors head coach Norman Mapeza named Tigere in his 23-man squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations finals held in Cameroon in January and February 2022. [5]

He has played at an Africa Cup of Nations tournament, the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup.[6]

Clubs

Hunters (2008)

DC Academy (2009)

Eagles (2010)

Catholic Saints (2012)

Monomotapa United (2013)

Mushowani Stars (2014)

Dongo Sawmills (2015)

ZPC Kariba (2016–2017)

FC Platinum (2018–2019)

Azam F.C. (2020-2022)