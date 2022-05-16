Investigator told [[ZimLive]] that the officers then conspired, after taking a bribe from Chiwara and Abrahams, to only seize US$40,000, which was later reduced to US$20,000 by the time the money was declared at the police station.<ref name="ZLive">[https://www.zimlive.com/2019/05/30/4-cops-arrested-after-raid-on-illegal-forex-business-run-by-ministers-son/ 4 cops arrested after raid on illegal forex business run by minister’s son], ''ZimLive'', Published: May 30, 2019, Retrieved: May 16, 2022</ref>

Mutsvangwa was not there but the officers arrested his associates Darlington Ndaba Chiwara and Henry Abrahams on charges of illegally dealing in foreign exchange.

Detectives Tafadzwa Chidawa, Tendai Mangena, Edward Selemanni and Sydney Mugomba, all from the Criminal Investigations Department’s ‘Theft from Car’ section raided Neville Mutsvangwa's on 28 May 2019 and found US$200,000 in cash.

Mutsvangwa allegedly owns an illegal foreign currency trading business which in 2019 was located on number 3 Sanfenand Flats on Fife Avenue in Harare. The business premises were raided by four police officers who were arrested for under-declaring money seized during the raid.

Harare magistrate Hoseah Mujaya acquitted Mutsvangwa at the close of the State’s case on 21 September 2016, after noting that the evidence presented by the woman was poorly presented.<ref name="HM"> [https://www.hmetro.co.zw/mutsvangwa-acquitted-of-rape/ Mutsvangwa acquitted OF RAPE], ''H-Metro'', Published: September 21, 2016, Retrieved: May 16, 2022</ref>

In September 2016, Mutsvangwa was cleared of the offences he was facing. Mutsvangwa, who was being represented by [[Harrison Nkomo]], was cleared of the rape and aggravated indecent assault charges after the State failed to prove a case against him when it closed its case.

In 2016, Neville Mutsvangwa was accused of sexually assaulting a woman. He, however, denied the allegations. It was reported that the woman met Mutsvangwa at a function in Borrowdale. After their relations, the victim then reported the matter to the police. She indicated that she did not know what the police wrote on her papers since she could neither read or write. [https://www.dailynews.co.zw/articles/2016/09/20/mutsvangwa-s-son-rape-trial-kicks-off Read More]

his daughter was a pupil at Bishopslea Preparatory School for Girls in [[Harare]].<ref name="NR">[https://nehandaradio.com/2022/04/12/monica-mutsvangwa-granddaughter-dies-in-car-accident-sister-survives/ Monica Mutsvangwa granddaughter dies in car accident, sister survives], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: April 12, 2022, Retrieved: May 16, 2022</ref>

On 10 April 2022, Neville Mutsvangwa’s daughter Paidamoyo Nonica Mutsvangwa was involved in a car accident and died from injuries sustained during the accident while her little sister Nokutenda survived the accident with no complications.

He has brothers named [[Tawanda Mutsvangwa|Tawanda]] and [[Tinotenda Mutsvangwa|Tinotenda]] Mutsvangwa.<ref name="Zim">MDUDUZI MATHUTHU, [https://www.zimlive.com/2021/03/10/mutsvangwa-sons-get-covid-19-jabs-ahead-of-frontline-workers/ Mutsvangwa sons get Covid-19 jabs ahead of frontline workers], ''ZimLive'', Published: March 10, 2021, Retrieved: May 16, 2022</ref>

He is the son of politicians [[Christopher Mutsvangwa|Christopher]] and [[Monica Mutsvangwa|Monica]] Mutsvangwa.

