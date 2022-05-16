Tserai cried out for help and was rescued by fellow hotel guests and hotel staff, including the hotel manager, Patrick Muponda, who took her to the police station.<ref name="HZim">[https://www.herald.co.zw/mutsvangwas-son-at-it-again/ Mutsvangwa’s son at it again], ''The Herald'', Published: November 1, 2016, Retrieved: May 16, 2022</ref>

When Mutsvangwa woke up, he begged Tserai to have sex with him, but she turned him down, resulting in him becoming violent. He proceeded to grab her, removing her panties and tearing off her T-shirt. He went on to assault her several times all over her body.

Shumba collected the bags and went outside, leaving Tserai to wake Mutsvangwa up and tell him that they were moving out because he had masturbated in their presence.

It was further alleged that when they came back to collect their bags after having found alternative accommodation at around 7.30 pm, Mutsvangwa was already asleep.

On the same day, Mutsvangwa is alleged to have masturbated in the presence of Tserai and Shumba who then excused themselves to go and look for alternative accommodation leaving him alone in the room.

On October 29 and at around midday, while Tserai and Shumba were bathing in an en suite bathroom, Mutsvangwa peeped through the partially closed door while the two were naked. The two caught him in the act.

It was alleged that Mutsvangwa and Tserai slept on the bed, while Shumba slept on the floor.

The court heard that the complainant, Michelle Tserai, and Mutsvangwa travelled to Vumba where they booked at Forest Hill Hotel, together with the complainant’s cousin, Thandeka Shumba.

Neville Mutsvangwa was, however, remanded out of custody to November 14 on $200 bail. He was ordered to continue residing at house No. 42, Rossal Road, Greendale, Harare, not to interfere with witnesses and report every Friday at Highlands Police Station in Harare.

He was charged with public indecency as defined in Section 77, criminal insult as defined in Section 95 and attempted rape as defined in Section 189 as read with Section 65 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23.

On 30 September 2016, Mutsvangwa before a Mutare court facing attempted rape, public indecency and criminal insult charges. Mutsvangwa was not asked to plead to the three charges when he appeared before senior Mutare magistrate Langton Mukwengi.

Harare magistrate Hoseah Mujaya acquitted Mutsvangwa at the close of the State’s case on 21 September 2016, after noting that the evidence presented by the woman was poorly presented.<ref name="HM"> [https://www.hmetro.co.zw/mutsvangwa-acquitted-of-rape/ Mutsvangwa acquitted OF RAPE], ''H-Metro'', Published: September 21, 2016, Retrieved: May 16, 2022</ref>

Harare magistrate Hoseah Mujaya acquitted Mutsvangwa at the close of the State’s case on 21 September 2016, after noting that the evidence presented by the woman was poorly presented.<ref name="HM"> [https://www.hmetro.co.zw/mutsvangwa-acquitted-of-rape/ Mutsvangwa acquitted OF RAPE], ''H-Metro'', Published: September 21, 2016, Retrieved: May 16, 2022</ref>

He was part of the [[Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority]] (Zimparks) board that was dissolved on 22 February 2018 after continued reports of alleged malfeasance and financial impropriety by some board members.<ref name="HZ">[https://www.herald.co.zw/govt-dissolves-parks-board/ Govt dissolves Parks board], ''The Herald'', Published: February 23, 2014, Retrieved: May 16, 2022</ref> Mutsvangwa served on the National Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Board.<ref name="L">[https://www.linkedin.com/in/nevillemutsvangwa/?original_referer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww%2Egoogle%2Ecom%2F&originalSubdomain=zw Neville Mutsvangwa], ''Linkedi=In'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: May 16, 2022</ref>

He served as Anjin’s deputy sales and marketing manager. <ref name="ZI">Elias Mambo/Obey Manayiti, [https://www.theindependent.co.zw/2017/06/16/anjin-paid-us120m-shady-deal/ Anjin paid US$120m in shady deal], ''The Independent'', Published: June 16, 2017, Retrieved: May 16, 2022</ref> Neville Mutsvangwa sat on the National Business Council of Zimbabwe (NBCZ) as the national policy coordinator.<ref name="Herald">[https://www.herald.co.zw/sulu-named-nbcz-ambassador/ Sulu named NBCZ ambassador], ''The Herald'', Published: April 10, 2014, Retrieved: May 16, 2022</ref>

He served as Anjin’s deputy sales and marketing manager. <ref name="ZI">Elias Mambo/Obey Manayiti, [https://www.theindependent.co.zw/2017/06/16/anjin-paid-us120m-shady-deal/ Anjin paid US$120m in shady deal], ''The Independent'', Published: June 16, 2017, Retrieved: May 16, 2022</ref> Neville Mutsvangwa sat on the National Business Council of Zimbabwe (NBCZ) as the national policy coordinator.<ref name="Herald">[https://www.herald.co.zw/sulu-named-nbcz-ambassador/ Sulu named NBCZ ambassador], ''The Herald'', Published: April 10, 2014, Retrieved: May 16, 2022</ref>

Neville Mutsvangwa is the son of the politician Christopher Mutsvangwa. He was accused of raping a woman in August 2016.

Background

He is the son of politicians Christopher and Monica Mutsvangwa.

He has brothers named Tawanda and Tinotenda Mutsvangwa.[1]

On 10 April 2022, Neville Mutsvangwa’s daughter Paidamoyo Nonica Mutsvangwa was involved in a car accident and died from injuries sustained during the accident while her little sister Nokutenda survived the accident with no complications.

His daughter was a pupil at Bishopslea Preparatory School for Girls in Harare.[2]

Career

He served as Anjin’s deputy sales and marketing manager. [3] Neville Mutsvangwa sat on the National Business Council of Zimbabwe (NBCZ) as the national policy coordinator.[4]

He was part of the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) board that was dissolved on 22 February 2018 after continued reports of alleged malfeasance and financial impropriety by some board members.[5] Mutsvangwa served on the National Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Board.[6]

Rape Allegations

In 2016, Neville Mutsvangwa was accused of sexually assaulting a woman. He, however, denied the allegations. It was reported that the woman met Mutsvangwa at a function in Borrowdale. After their relations, the victim then reported the matter to the police. She indicated that she did not know what the police wrote on her papers since she could neither read or write. Read More

In September 2016, Mutsvangwa was cleared of the offences he was facing. Mutsvangwa, who was being represented by Harrison Nkomo, was cleared of the rape and aggravated indecent assault charges after the State failed to prove a case against him when it closed its case.

Harare magistrate Hoseah Mujaya acquitted Mutsvangwa at the close of the State’s case on 21 September 2016, after noting that the evidence presented by the woman was poorly presented.[7]

Attempted Rape Charge

On 30 September 2016, Mutsvangwa before a Mutare court facing attempted rape, public indecency and criminal insult charges. Mutsvangwa was not asked to plead to the three charges when he appeared before senior Mutare magistrate Langton Mukwengi.

He was charged with public indecency as defined in Section 77, criminal insult as defined in Section 95 and attempted rape as defined in Section 189 as read with Section 65 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23.

Neville Mutsvangwa was, however, remanded out of custody to November 14 on $200 bail. He was ordered to continue residing at house No. 42, Rossal Road, Greendale, Harare, not to interfere with witnesses and report every Friday at Highlands Police Station in Harare.

The court heard that the complainant, Michelle Tserai, and Mutsvangwa travelled to Vumba where they booked at Forest Hill Hotel, together with the complainant’s cousin, Thandeka Shumba.

It was alleged that Mutsvangwa and Tserai slept on the bed, while Shumba slept on the floor.

On October 29 and at around midday, while Tserai and Shumba were bathing in an en suite bathroom, Mutsvangwa peeped through the partially closed door while the two were naked. The two caught him in the act.

On the same day, Mutsvangwa is alleged to have masturbated in the presence of Tserai and Shumba who then excused themselves to go and look for alternative accommodation leaving him alone in the room.

It was further alleged that when they came back to collect their bags after having found alternative accommodation at around 7.30 pm, Mutsvangwa was already asleep.

Shumba collected the bags and went outside, leaving Tserai to wake Mutsvangwa up and tell him that they were moving out because he had masturbated in their presence.

When Mutsvangwa woke up, he begged Tserai to have sex with him, but she turned him down, resulting in him becoming violent. He proceeded to grab her, removing her panties and tearing off her T-shirt. He went on to assault her several times all over her body.

Tserai cried out for help and was rescued by fellow hotel guests and hotel staff, including the hotel manager, Patrick Muponda, who took her to the police station.[8]

Illegal Forex Trading

Mutsvangwa allegedly owns an illegal foreign currency trading business which in 2019 was located on number 3 Sanfenand Flats on Fife Avenue in Harare. The business premises were raided by four police officers who were arrested for under-declaring money seized during the raid.

Detectives Tafadzwa Chidawa, Tendai Mangena, Edward Selemanni and Sydney Mugomba, all from the Criminal Investigations Department’s ‘Theft from Car’ section raided Neville Mutsvangwa's on 28 May 2019 and found US$200,000 in cash.

Mutsvangwa was not there but the officers arrested his associates Darlington Ndaba Chiwara and Henry Abrahams on charges of illegally dealing in foreign exchange.

Investigator told ZimLive that the officers then conspired, after taking a bribe from Chiwara and Abrahams, to only seize US$40,000, which was later reduced to US$20,000 by the time the money was declared at the police station.[9]