In July 2018, Nevison Zvizhinji was elected to Ward 24 Chaminuka RDC, for Zanu PF with 1724 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 24 Chaminuka RDC with 1724 votes, beating Asyberry Tamira of MDC Alliance with 387 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]