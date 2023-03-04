Highlanders released Sianchali at the expiry of his contract in December 2018. He was 32 years old at the time.<ref name="The Sunday News"> Mehluli Sibanda, [https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/highlanders-part-ways-with-sianchali/ Highlanders part ways with Sianchali], ''The Sunday News'', Published: 11 January 2019, Retrieved: 04 March 2023</ref>

Newman Sianchali is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a striker for ZPC Munyati Football Club in the Ruvimbo Funeral Central Region Soccer League.[1]

Personal Details

No information was found about his age, place of birth, or family.

Education

No information was found about his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Career

Sianchali has played for Zimbabwe's three traditional football giants, Highlanders Football Club, CAPS United Football Club, and Dynamos Football Club.[2]

In November 2016, Sianchali was released by Hwange Football Club after requesting for a contract termination when the club failed to fulfill agreed contractual obligations.[3]

In 2017, Sianchali joined Bantu Rovers on loan from First Division side Talen Vision. He played for Bantu Rovers in the first half of the 2017 season before joining Bulawayo City to help the club avoid Premiership relegation.[4]

He joined Highlanders on a one-year contract at the start of the 2018 season from Talen Vision.

Highlanders released Sianchali at the expiry of his contract in December 2018. He was 32 years old at the time.[5]