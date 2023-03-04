After leaving Dynamos, Sianchali joined ZPC Kariba in 2022. The following year, he joined ZPC Munyati ahead of the commencement of the Ruvimbo Funeral Central Region Soccer League season.

He became the latest player to play for the country’s three traditional football giants after the likes of 1996 Soccer Star of the Year [[Stewart Murisa]], midfielder Stephen Alimenda, [[Rodreck Mutuma]], [[Valentine Ndaba]] and goalkeeper [[Munyaradzi Diya]].

Sianchali joined Dynamos in February 2021 after spending two years at CAPS United.

In January 2019, Sianchali joined CAPS United together with his ex-Bosso teammate [[Gabriel Nyoni]].<ref name="Chronicle2"> Eddie Chikamhi, [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/sianchali-eyes-caps-success/ Sianchali eyes Caps success], ''Chronicle2'', Published: 30 January 2019, Retrieved: 04 March 2023</ref>

Highlanders released Sianchali at the expiry of his contract in December 2018. He was 32 years old at the time.<ref name="The Sunday News"> Mehluli Sibanda, [https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/highlanders-part-ways-with-sianchali/ Highlanders part ways with Sianchali], ''The Sunday News'', Published: 11 January 2019, Retrieved: 04 March 2023</ref>

Newman Sianchali is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a striker for ZPC Munyati Football Club in the Ruvimbo Funeral Central Region Soccer League.

Career

