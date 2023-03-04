After leaving Dynamos, Sianchali joined ZPC Kariba in 2022. The following year, he joined ZPC Munyati ahead of the commencement of the Ruvimbo Funeral Central Region Soccer League season.

Newman Sianchali is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a striker for ZPC Munyati Football Club in the Ruvimbo Funeral Central Region Soccer League.[1]

Personal Details

No information was found about his age, place of birth, or family.

Education

No information was found about his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Career

Sianchali has played for Zimbabwe's three traditional football giants, Highlanders Football Club, CAPS United Football Club, and Dynamos Football Club.[2]

In November 2016, Sianchali was released by Hwange Football Club after requesting for a contract termination when the club failed to fulfill agreed contractual obligations.[3]

In 2017, Sianchali joined Bantu Rovers on loan from First Division side Talen Vision. He played for Bantu Rovers in the first half of the 2017 season before joining Bulawayo City to help the club avoid Premiership relegation.[4]

He joined Highlanders on a one-year contract at the start of the 2018 season from Talen Vision.

Highlanders released Sianchali at the expiry of his contract in December 2018. He was 32 years old at the time.[5]

In January 2019, Sianchali joined CAPS United together with his ex-Bosso teammate Gabriel Nyoni.[6]

Sianchali joined Dynamos in February 2021 after spending two years at CAPS United.

He became the latest player to play for the country’s three traditional football giants after the likes of 1996 Soccer Star of the Year Stewart Murisa, midfielder Stephen Alimenda, Rodreck Mutuma, Valentine Ndaba and goalkeeper Munyaradzi Diya.

After leaving Dynamos, Sianchali joined ZPC Kariba in 2022. The following year, he joined ZPC Munyati ahead of the commencement of the Ruvimbo Funeral Central Region Soccer League season.



