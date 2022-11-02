Difference between revisions of "Ngezi Dam"

Ngezi Dam is a concrete gravity dam, 22m high an 260m long. The spillway is a simple overflow section of the crest. The lake has a capacity of 26 million m³ and a surface area of 580ha. It was constructed in 1945 to supply cooling water to Munyati power. Water is also available for irrigation.

It is on the Ngezi River, 80km NE of Kwekwe.

The Ngezi Recreational Park has grown around it.