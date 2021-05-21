Difference between revisions of "Ngezi Platinum F.C."

Ngezi Platinum Stars is a Zimbabwean Football Club that plays in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League. They Originated from Ngezi Mine and their home Stadium is the newly refurbished Baobab Stadium where they are managed by current Manager Rodwell Dhlakama who was appointed after the club parted ways with Elroy Akbay.

Background

Ngezi Platinum Stars (NPS) FC formerly known as Ngezi Sporto FC started playing social soccer in 2001 and was at that time sponsored by MCC (Open Cast Contractor). However, in 2004 the club started playing competitive soccer and qualified to join the ZIFA Mashonaland West Division 2B. They played in the ZIFA Northern Region Division 1 in 2015 and won the championship to gain promotion into the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League under the guidance of Clifton Kadurira[1]

The Manager

NDIRAYA

Former Dynamos midfielder Tonderayi Ndiraya was excited when he was appointed back in mainstream football after he was confirmed as head coach at struggling Premiership new boys Ngezi Platinum Stars back in 2016 when the team was struggling. Ndiraya replaced Clifton Kadurira who was reassigned to the position of assistant coach.

Ndiraya said

"Obviously, I am happy to get such a big job. It’s an honour to coach a professional club such as Ngezi Platinum Stars. They could be new in the Premiership but the most important thing is they are a big brand. “So I am excited, I look forward to a lot of positives. Of course, most of the players are new to the Premiership and we should expect them to step up their performance to the standards befitting such a big brand,”

After the team failed to reach the promised land twice they decided to part ways with Tonderai Ndiraya towards the end of the 2018 season and hired former Highlanders Football Club Dutch coach Elroy Akbay who took charge until September 2019 when he was also sacked for poor results and was replaced by the current coach Rodwell Dhlakama who was coaching Chapungu Football Club in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League.[3]





“If you look at our position on the log standings, it doesn’t reflect well. Two wins in nine games isn’t good enough,” said Gasiteni. We have said it from the start that our target this year is to survive relegation and with the way the results have not been coming, we didn’t want to wait until it was late to make the changes. “We don’t want to be relegated, simple as that. “And for a smooth changeover, Kadurira will take charge of the next match against Dynamos and then, when Ndiraya starts work on Monday, he (Kadurira) will remain in the technical team as assistant. “But going forward it will be up to the new coach to decide who he wants to work with.”[2]

Accolades

Northern Region Championship 2015

Promotion To Division One Zimbabwe PSL In 2016

Yadah Cup

Yadah victory

Chibuku Super Cup winners in 2016

Chibuku Super Cup Losing Finalists (2019)

First Team

Goalkeepers

Nelson Chadya

Marion Chang

Issa Ali

Defenders

Qadr Amini

Gerald Takwara

Polite Moyo

Kudzai Chigwida

Kelvin Bulaji

Wayne Makuwa

Ariel Makopa

Keith Murera

Tendai Musariri

Arter Kaseke

Munashe Katondo

Midfielders

Devon Chafa

Denver Mukamba

Wellington Taderera

Anelka Chivandire

Nigel Makumbe

Marlon Mushonga

Bruno Mtigo

Malvin Kwinjo

Marvellous Mukumba

Walter Vuwa

Attackers

Junior Zindoga

Nyasha Chintuli

Tendai Matindife

MacDonald Makuwe

Zubair Ali

