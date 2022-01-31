

Ngezi Recreational Park is a recreational park in Mondoro. The park has 25 campsites which are at Mitchell's Point, Storey's Point, Hammond's Point and Ventura's Point.

See Wildlife, Zimbabwe.



Visitors Guide

When to visit: All year round from Monday to Sunday 6 am to 6 pm

Fee: Entrance and accommodation fees are payable

The park is open all year around.

Contact Details: cell +263 773 92 1 795

From the main Harare-Bulawayo national road (A5) 71 KM from Harare, 2.95 KM after Selous reach the roundabout, turn left off the national road toward Ngezi Mine, 7.2 KM pass Chengeta Safari Lodge turnoff on the left, 11.6 Km pass Pamuzinda Safari Lodge on the right, 17.6 KM cross the Mupfure River, 24.7 KM cross intersection, 66.2 Km reach Ngezi Mine, 74.2 KM turn right onto gravel road to detour around Ngezi Mine, 82.4 KM turn left at intersection for Ngezi Recreational Park, 91.3 KM cross the Great Dyke, 96.4 KM reach entrance to Ngezi Recreational Park. [1]

Background

Ngezi Dam was constructed in 1945 to supply water to the thermal power station at Munyati. The Recreational Park arose around that.





Activities

Visitors who go to Ngezi Recreational Park are able to partake in;

Fishing

Boating

Game viewing

Nature walks

Visit to the archaeological site.





Pictures