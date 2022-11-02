Difference between revisions of "Ngezi Recreational Park"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 74:
|Line 74:
|−
'''Ngezi Recreational Park ''' is a recreational park in [[Mondoro]].
|+
'''Ngezi Recreational Park ''' is a recreational park in [[Mondoro]]. and .
See [[Wildlife, Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[Wildlife, Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
|Line 89:
|Line 89:
Ngezi Dam was constructed in '''1945''' to supply water to the thermal power station at [[Munyati]]. The Recreational Park arose around that.
Ngezi Dam was constructed in '''1945''' to supply water to the thermal power station at [[Munyati]]. The Recreational Park arose around that.
|+
|+
==Activities==
==Activities==
Visitors who go to '''Ngezi Recreational Park''' are able to partake in;
Visitors who go to '''Ngezi Recreational Park''' are able to partake in;
|−
* Fishing
* Fishing
* Boating
* Boating
Revision as of 10:12, 2 November 2022
|Ngezi Recreational Park
|Nearest town
|Mhondoro
|Opened
|1945
|Website
|www
Ngezi Recreational Park is a recreational park in Mondoro. It is under Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority.
See Wildlife, Zimbabwe.
Visitors Guide
- When to visit: All year round from Monday to Sunday 6 am to 6 pm
- Fee: Entrance and accommodation fees are payable
- The park is open all year around.
- Contact Details: cell +263 773 92 1 795
From the main Harare-Bulawayo national road (A5) 71 KM from Harare, 2.95 KM after Selous reach the roundabout, turn left off the national road toward Ngezi Mine, 7.2 KM pass Chengeta Safari Lodge turnoff on the left, 11.6 Km pass Pamuzinda Safari Lodge on the right, 17.6 KM cross the Mupfure River, 24.7 KM cross intersection, 66.2 Km reach Ngezi Mine, 74.2 KM turn right onto gravel road to detour around Ngezi Mine, 82.4 KM turn left at intersection for Ngezi Recreational Park, 91.3 KM cross the Great Dyke, 96.4 KM reach entrance to Ngezi Recreational Park. [1]
Background
Ngezi Dam was constructed in 1945 to supply water to the thermal power station at Munyati. The Recreational Park arose around that.
Facilities
The park has 25 campsites which are at Mitchell's Point, Storey's Point, Hammond's Point and Ventura's Point.
Activities
Visitors who go to Ngezi Recreational Park are able to partake in;
- Fishing
- Boating
- Game viewing
- Nature walks
- Visit to the archaeological site.
Pictures
References
- ↑ Ngezi Recreational Park, ZFG, Published: , Retrieved: 19 April 2018