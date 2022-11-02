The park has 25 campsites which are at Mitchell's Point, Storey's Point, Hammond's Point and Ventura's Point.

The park has 25 campsites which are at Mitchell's Point, Storey's Point, Hammond's Point and Ventura's Point.

The park is 5 800ha, around [[Ngezi Dam]], on the [[Great Dyke]].

[[ Ngezi Dam ]] was constructed in '''1945''' to supply water to the thermal power station at [[Munyati]]. The Recreational Park arose around that , and was proclaimed a National Park in 1956 . <ref name="Encyclopedia Zimbabwe"> [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe'', (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019'' </ref>

Ngezi Dam was constructed in '''1945''' to supply water to the thermal power station at [[Munyati]]. The Recreational Park arose around that.

From the main [[Harare]]-[[Bulawayo]] national road (A5) 71 KM from Harare, 2.95 KM after Selous reach the roundabout, turn left off the national road toward Ngezi Mine, 7.2 KM pass Chengeta Safari Lodge turnoff on the left, 11.6 Km pass Pamuzinda Safari Lodge on the right, 17.6 KM cross the Mupfure River, 24.7 KM cross intersection, 66.2 Km reach Ngezi Mine, 74.2 KM turn right onto gravel road to detour around Ngezi Mine, 82.4 KM turn left at intersection for Ngezi Recreational Park, 91.3 KM cross the Great Dyke, 96.4 KM reach entrance to Ngezi Recreational Park. <ref name="ZFG"> [http://zimfieldguide.com/midlands/ngezi-recreational-park Ngezi Recreational Park], ''ZFG, Published: , Retrieved: 19 April 2018''</ref>

From the main [[Harare]]-[[Bulawayo]] national road (A5) 71 KM from Harare, 2.95 KM after Selous reach the roundabout, turn left off the national road toward Ngezi Mine, 7.2 KM pass Chengeta Safari Lodge turnoff on the left, 11.6 Km pass Pamuzinda Safari Lodge on the right, 17.6 KM cross the Mupfure River, 24.7 KM cross intersection, 66.2 Km reach Ngezi Mine, 74.2 KM turn right onto gravel road to detour around Ngezi Mine, 82.4 KM turn left at intersection for Ngezi Recreational Park, 91.3 KM cross the Great Dyke, 96.4 KM reach entrance to Ngezi Recreational Park. <ref name="ZFG"> [http://zimfieldguide.com/midlands/ngezi-recreational-park Ngezi Recreational Park], ''ZFG, Published: , Retrieved: 19 April 2018''</ref>

'''Ngezi Recreational Park ''' is in [[Mondoro]]. It is under [[Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority]].

'''Ngezi Recreational Park ''' is a recreational park in [[Mondoro]]. It is under [[Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority]].



Ngezi Recreational Park is in Mondoro. It is under Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority.

See Wildlife, Zimbabwe.



Visitors Guide

When to visit: All year round from Monday to Sunday 6 am to 6 pm

Fee: Entrance and accommodation fees are payable

The park is open all year around.

Contact Details: cell +263 773 92 1 795

Ngezi Park is about 80km north-east of Kwekwe. From the main Harare-Bulawayo national road (A5) 71 KM from Harare, 2.95 KM after Selous reach the roundabout, turn left off the national road toward Ngezi Mine, 7.2 KM pass Chengeta Safari Lodge turnoff on the left, 11.6 Km pass Pamuzinda Safari Lodge on the right, 17.6 KM cross the Mupfure River, 24.7 KM cross intersection, 66.2 Km reach Ngezi Mine, 74.2 KM turn right onto gravel road to detour around Ngezi Mine, 82.4 KM turn left at intersection for Ngezi Recreational Park, 91.3 KM cross the Great Dyke, 96.4 KM reach entrance to Ngezi Recreational Park. [1]

Background

Ngezi Dam was constructed in 1945 to supply water to the thermal power station at Munyati. The Recreational Park arose around that, and was proclaimed a National Park in 1956. [2]

Facilities

The park is 5 800ha, around Ngezi Dam, on the Great Dyke. The park has 25 campsites which are at Mitchell's Point, Storey's Point, Hammond's Point and Ventura's Point.

Activities

Visitors who go to Ngezi Recreational Park are able to partake in;

Fishing

Boating

Game viewing

Nature walks

Visit to the archaeological site.





Pictures

References