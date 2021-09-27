Pindula

'''Ngezi Secondary School''' is in Mamina, [[Mhondoro Ngezi]] District, [[Mashonaland West Province]].
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
==Location==
 
('''September 2021''') <br/>
'''Address:'''Std. No. 1, Mamina Growth Point, P Bag MA3, Ngezi<br/>
'''Telephone:''' 056-24306 <br/>
 
'''Web:''' Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/people/Ngezi-High-secondary-school/100063872133697/ <br/>
  
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
|keywords=education,high schools,Mashonaland West Province,O Level
 
Ngezi Secondary School is in Mamina, Mhondoro Ngezi District, Mashonaland West Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

(September 2021)
Address:Std. No. 1, Mamina Growth Point, P Bag MA3, Ngezi
Telephone: 056-24306
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/people/Ngezi-High-secondary-school/100063872133697/

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

