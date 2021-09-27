Difference between revisions of "Ngezi Secondary School"
'''Ngezi Secondary School''' is in Mamina, [[Mhondoro Ngezi]] District, [[Mashonaland West Province]].
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
==Location==
==Location==
('''September 2021''') <br/>
'''Address:'''Std. No. 1, Mamina Growth Point, P Bag MA3, Ngezi<br/>
'''Telephone:''' 056-24306 <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
==Further Reading==
Ngezi Secondary School is in Mamina, Mhondoro Ngezi District, Mashonaland West Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address:Std. No. 1, Mamina Growth Point, P Bag MA3, Ngezi.
Telephone: 056-24306
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/people/Ngezi-High-secondary-school/100063872133697/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.