In July 2018, Ngoni Jeke was elected to Ward 13 Guruve RDC, for Zanu PF with 3790 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

Events

