Difference between revisions of "Ngoni Kambarami"

Ngoni Kambarami

Ngonidzashe Kambarami is a popular Urban Grooves artiste who made waves with popular hits such as "bvuma", "wobvira", "wabata moyo wangu" among many others. He is one of the pioneering artistes of the music genre.

Background

Ngoni Kambarami was born on Born 19 October 1983[1] in Mabvuku, Harare. He is a Christian and a member of the catholic church in Mabvuku.[2]

Music career

Ngoni launched his music career in 2002 with the release of a single titled "ndiwe chete". The song was an instant hit and received wide airplay too. The hit single was also followed by the release of his first album titled "ndinoimba".[3] He went on to release two more albums bringing his tally to three albums. After his first hit single, Ngoni also released other singles that did very well i the local music charts. Ngoni was also said to be a very versatile musician after having released two tracks one being a reggae song and the other being a dancehall song. The songs were also said to have received a lot of airplay on local radio stations.[4]

Discography

Ndinoimba (2002)

Bvuma (4.18)

Ndapererwa (4.43) features Raps' Finest

Ndiwe Chete (5.01)

Donna (4.22)

Tell Me Why (3.45) features Kevin from Trinity as Rastah Kev

Ndinochema (4.56)

C'mon now (1.13) an interlude

Wakaenda (5.14)

Tamba (5.10)

Happy Birthday (3.42) featuring Gumiso

Wabata moyo wangu (4.27) written by Janet

Ndinotenda (4.45)

Wakaenda (5.07) – Stardust Mixx

Angu Mashoko (2004)

Shamwari (5.00) features Alexio Kawara

Angela (5.39)

Tsika (5.02)

Nherera (4.44) features Diana Samkwange

Dekadzo (4.11)

Rudo neChido (5.04)

Mazakwatira (3.49) with Leonard Mapuranga

Pedyo Newe (6.02)

Kuswera Newe (4.28)

Jabulani (3.44) featuring Carmelita

Shoko (4.38)

Kundivenga (3.43)

Zunza (Radio edit of Mazakwatira) (3.30)

Idenderedzwa (2007)

Ndamuwana (5.39)

Thembie (4.22)

Haumurovi (4.02)

Ndichakuda (4.42)

Back Home (3.39) features Diana Samkange

Hupenyu (4.08)

Swedera (4.45) features Sir Calabash

Kuchema/Purezha (6.32)

Nhinhi (4.53)

Wandichada (4.57) featuring Leonard Mapfumo

Mwari (5.54)

Mumwe wangu (3.50)

Thembie Guitar Mix (4.22)