Difference between revisions of "Ngoni Kambarami"

==Discography==
*Angu Mashoko
Angu Mashoko
Idenderedzwa
==References==
Ngonidzashe Kambarami is a popular Urban Grooves artiste who made waves with popular hits such as "bvuma", "wobvira", "wabata moyo wangu" among many others. He is one of the pioneering artistes of the music genre.
Background
Ngoni Kambarami was born on Born 19 October 1983[1] in Mabvuku, Harare. He is a Christian and a member of the catholic church in Mabvuku.[2]
Music career
Ngoni launched his music career in 2002 with the release of a single titled "ndiwe chete". The song was an instant hit and received wide airplay too. The hit single was also followed by the release of his first album titled "ndinoimba".[3] He went on to release two more albums bringing his tally to three albums. After his first hit single, Ngoni also released other singles that did very well i the local music charts. Ngoni was also said to be a very versatile musician after having released two tracks one being a reggae song and the other being a dancehall song. The songs were also said to have received a lot of airplay on local radio stations.[4]
Discography
Ndinoimba (2002)
- Bvuma (4.18)
- Ndapererwa (4.43) features Raps' Finest
- Ndiwe Chete (5.01)
- Donna (4.22)
- Tell Me Why (3.45) features Kevin from Trinity as Rastah Kev
- Ndinochema (4.56)
- C'mon now (1.13) an interlude
- Wakaenda (5.14)
- Tamba (5.10)
- Happy Birthday (3.42) featuring Gumiso
- Wabata moyo wangu (4.27) written by Janet
- Ndinotenda (4.45)
- Wakaenda (5.07) – Stardust Mixx
Angu Mashoko (2004)
- Shamwari (5.00) features Alexio Kawara
- Angela (5.39)
- Tsika (5.02)
- Nherera (4.44) features Diana Samkwange
- Dekadzo (4.11)
- Rudo neChido (5.04)
- Mazakwatira (3.49) with Leonard Mapuranga
- Pedyo Newe (6.02)
- Kuswera Newe (4.28)
- Jabulani (3.44) featuring Carmelita
- Shoko (4.38)
- Kundivenga (3.43)
- Zunza (Radio edit of Mazakwatira) (3.30)
Idenderedzwa (2007)
- Ndamuwana (5.39)
- Thembie (4.22)
- Haumurovi (4.02)
- Ndichakuda (4.42)
- Back Home (3.39) features Diana Samkange
- Hupenyu (4.08)
- Swedera (4.45) features Sir Calabash
- Kuchema/Purezha (6.32)
- Nhinhi (4.53)
- Wandichada (4.57) featuring Leonard Mapfumo
- Mwari (5.54)
- Mumwe wangu (3.50)
- Thembie Guitar Mix (4.22)
- ↑ Ngoni, Akademik, Retrieved: July 15, 2014
- ↑ Singer Ngoni puzzled by Prophet Bere, Nehanda Radio, Published: April 10, 2013, Retrieved: July 15, 2014
- ↑ Ngonidzashe Kambarami, Mediander, Retrieved: July 15, 2014
- ↑ Tatenda Kunaka, Ngonie Kambarami joins dancehall race?, AfricaNewsDesk, Retrieved: July 15, 2014