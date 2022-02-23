Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Ngoni Munetsiwa"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | honorific_prefix = | name = Ngoni Munetsiwa | honorific_suffix = | image = Ngoni Munetsiwa.jpg | image_size = 2...")
 
 
Line 100: Line 100:
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|keywords= Ngoni Munetsiwa, Madam Boss husband, Ngoni Munetsiwa biography, Ngoni Munetsiwa age
 
|keywords= Ngoni Munetsiwa, Madam Boss husband, Ngoni Munetsiwa biography, Ngoni Munetsiwa age
|description=  
+
|description= Ngonidzashe Munetsiwa popularly known as Ngoni Munetsiwa or Mhofela is the husband to Madam Boss.
 
|image= Ngonidzashe Munetsiwa.jpg
 
|image= Ngonidzashe Munetsiwa.jpg
 
|image_alt= Ngoni Munetsiwa Biography
 
|image_alt= Ngoni Munetsiwa Biography

Latest revision as of 22:24, 23 February 2022

Ngoni Munetsiwa
Ngoni Munetsiwa Biography
BornNgonidzashe Munetsiwa
Occupation
Spouse(s)Madam Boss
ChildrenMikayla Munetsiwa
Websitewww.instagram.com/ngonie_mhofela/

Ngonidzashe Munetsiwa popularly known as Ngoni Munetsiwa or Mhofela is the husband to Madam Boss.

Personal Life

Ngoni Munetsiwa married Madam Boss on 5 May 2013. Together they have a daughter Mikayla Munetswa. [1]

Cheating Allegations

On 22 February 2022, Ngoni Munetsiwa dismissed allegations that he had left Madam Boss to stay with his new wife who had given birth to a son. The allegations were made by Tatelicious.

Career

He is a Marketing Director at Stunning Walls, a Brand Strategist at MB Entertainment Marketing and a Director at Touch of Klass Furniture.[2]

References

  1. Jonathan Mbiriyamveka, Madam Boss eyes stand-up comedy, Gemnation, published: January 18, 2017, retrieved: May 25, 2017
  2. Ngoni Munetsiwa, LinkedIn, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 23, 2022
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Ngoni_Munetsiwa&oldid=115376"