Ngonidzashe Munetsiwa popularly known as Ngoni Munetsiwa or Mhofela is the husband to Madam Boss.

Personal Life

Ngoni Munetsiwa married Madam Boss on 5 May 2013. Together they have a daughter Mikayla Munetswa. [1]

Cheating Allegations

On 22 February 2022, Ngoni Munetsiwa dismissed allegations that he had left Madam Boss to stay with his new wife who had given birth to a son. The allegations were made by Tatelicious.

Career

He is a Marketing Director at Stunning Walls, a Brand Strategist at MB Entertainment Marketing and a Director at Touch of Klass Furniture.[2]