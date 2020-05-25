Difference between revisions of "Ngoni Munyaike"

In July 2018, Ngoni Munyaike was elected to Ward 9 Mutare RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 606 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 9 Mutare RDC with 606 votes, beating Kossam Chapanda of Zanu-PF with 539 votes, Milton Tichaenzana, independent with 466 votes, Brighton Magoko of PRC with 109 votes and Bennie Mushipe, independent with 102 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]