Difference between revisions of "Ngoni Mupfudza"

In July 2018, Ngoni Mupfudza was elected to Ward 23 Chegutu RDC as an independent, with 1122 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 23 Chegutu RDC with 1122 votes, beating Shelter Mandibaya of Zanu-PF with 537 votes, Coster Harrison of MDC-Alliance with 275 votes and George Joromi of PRC with 156 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]