In July 2018, Ngoni Musakaruka was elected to Ward 19 Buhera RDC, for Zanu PF with 1551 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 19 Buhera RDC with X1551 votes, beating Francis Misi of MDC Alliance with 517 votes, Richard Kusisa, independent, with 108 votes, Reward Penyai of NPF with 43 votes and Samson Mashingaidze of PRC with 37 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
