Michael Ngrayi Ngwenya is a South African politician and a member of the ANC. On 8 July 2021, Ngwenya was temporarily suspended from the party for leading ANC members from Mpumalanga to go and supporter Jacob Zuma.

Suspension For Supporting Jacob Zuma

In a letter dated 8 July 2021, Lindiwe Ntshalintshali notified Ngrayi Ngwenya of the decision by the ANC's Provincial Working Committee (PWC) to temporarily suspend him for contravening Rule 25.17 of the ANC Constitution, in particular rules 25.17.4; 25.17.5; 25.17.7 and 25.17.10. He was also accused of acts of violence and misconduct which resulted in violence and disruptions of the ANC BBGM or BGM on 11 April 2021 in Ward 32, Jeepe's Reef Community Hall in Nkomazi sub-region.