Michael Ngrayi Ngwenya

Michael Ngrayi Ngwenya is a South African politician and a member of the ANC. On 8 July 2021, Ngwenya was temporarily suspended from the party for leading ANC members from Mpumalanga to go and support Jacob Zuma.

Career in the ANC

Ngwenya is a former chairperson of the eHlanzeni region, which was collapsed by the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC).[1]

Assault Cases

Collen Sedibe

In 2013, Ngrayi Ngwenya was found guilty of assaulting Collen Sedibe who joined the EFF.[2]

Lindiwe Ntshalintshali

In August 2019, Ngrayi Ngwenya was suspended for assaulting acting secretary Lindiwe Ntshalintshali because he and other leaders in the region and the provincial executive committee (PEC) wanted to overturn a decision taken by the provincial working committee on how to disband and merge Ehlanzeni and Bohlabela regions.

The existence of the two regions within the Ehlanzeni District Municipality clashed with the ANC’s constitution, which does not allow it. Ngwenya and Ehlanzeni acting treasurer Phindile Nkuna allegedly punched Ntshalintshali during a scuffle at Nutting House in Nelspruit.

The scuffle allegedly saw two police officers sustaining injuries. Ntshalintshali had called branch chairpersons and secretaries to the venue to get a briefing about merging the regions.[3]

Ngwenya was cleared on charges of assaulting Ntshalintshali.[1][4]

Stabbing Faith Makumo

Ngwenya was arrested and released on bail for allegedly stabbing an ANC member, Faith Makumo, at a rally in KwaMhlushwa in June 2019.[1]

Suspension For Supporting Jacob Zuma

In a letter dated 8 July 2021, Lindiwe Ntshalintshali notified Ngrayi Ngwenya of the decision by the ANC's Provincial Working Committee (PWC) to temporarily suspend him for contravening Rule 25.17 of the ANC Constitution, in particular rules 25.17.4; 25.17.5; 25.17.7 and 25.17.10. He was also accused of acts of violence and misconduct which resulted in violence and disruptions of the ANC BBGM or BGM on 11 April 2021 in Ward 32, Jeepe's Reef Community Hall in Nkomazi sub-region.

