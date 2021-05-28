Difference between revisions of "Ngundu Government Secondary School"
Ngundu Government Secondary School is in Ngundu, Matabeleland South Province.
Location
Address:
Telephone: 036423
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
There is also NYABATA SECONDARY SCHOOL Physical Address: Ngundu, Zimbabwe Postal Address: Private Bag 3021, Ngundu,
School Grounds
Students / Teachers / Courses
Events
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.