Difference between revisions of "Ngundu Halt Secondary School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Ngundu Halt Secondary School''', is at Ngundu, South of Masvingo, in Matabeleland South Province. See High Schools Of Zimbabwe. <br/> See List of Seconda...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 08:47, 28 May 2021
Ngundu Halt Secondary School, is at Ngundu, South of Masvingo, in Matabeleland South Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Ngundu. Private Bag 9139, Masvingo.
Telephone: 03 6423, 03 6214.
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook https://m.facebook.com/profile.php?id=353917601377117
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address:
Telephone:
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.