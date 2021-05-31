Difference between revisions of "Ngundu Halt Secondary School"

Pindula

Revision as of 10:09, 31 May 2021

Ngundu Halt Secondary School, is at Ngundu, South of Masvingo, in Matabeleland South Province.

Location

Address: Ngundu. Private Bag 9139, Masvingo.
Telephone: 03 6423, 03 6214.
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook https://m.facebook.com/profile.php?id=353917601377117

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.


Associations

Famous names associated with the school.


Other information

Further Reading

