Difference between revisions of "Ngwendu Hebert"

In July 2018, Ngwendu Hebert was elected to Ward 8 Bubi RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 355 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 8 Bubi RDC with 355 votes, beating Olivine Ndlovu of MDC-Alliance with 192 votes and Mbonisi Dube of MDC-T with 13 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

