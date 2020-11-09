Difference between revisions of "Nhamo Maradza"

In July 2018, Nhamo Maradza was elected to Ward 19 Chegutu RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 250 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 19 Chegutu RDC with 250 votes, beating Enock Kureya of MDC-Alliance with 124 otesa and Bramson Rodgers Mungofa of Zanu-PF with 107 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]