Difference between revisions of "Nhamo Mupande"

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 29 Zaka RDC with 932 votes, beating Rosemary Chineka of MDC-Alliance with 26 votes and Toddy Mapuranga of PRC with 58 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

