Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Nhamodzenyika Michael Mugabe"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "Nhamodzenyika Michael Mugabe is the first child Of Robert Mugabe and his first wife, Sally Mugabe. He was born on 27 September, 1966 and lived in Ghana with his maternal relat...")
 
 
Line 1: Line 1:
Nhamodzenyika Michael Mugabe is the first child Of Robert Mugabe and his first wife, Sally Mugabe. He was born on 27 September, 1966 and lived in Ghana with his maternal relatives.
+
'''Nhamodzenyika Michael Mugabe''' is the first child of [[Robert Mugabe]] and his first wife, Sally Mugabe. He was born on '''27 September 1966''' and lived in Ghana with his maternal relatives.
However, at the age of just three, Michael passed away in Ghana due to malaria. Robert Mugabe was at the time locked up as a Political Prisoner. The Rhodesian Authority refused to let him out to bury his son.
+
However, at the age of just three, Michael passed away in Ghana due to malaria. [[Robert Mugabe]] was at the time in jail as a Political Prisoner. The Rhodesian Authorities refused to let him out to bury his son.

Latest revision as of 17:36, 1 March 2023

Nhamodzenyika Michael Mugabe is the first child of Robert Mugabe and his first wife, Sally Mugabe. He was born on 27 September 1966 and lived in Ghana with his maternal relatives. However, at the age of just three, Michael passed away in Ghana due to malaria. Robert Mugabe was at the time in jail as a Political Prisoner. The Rhodesian Authorities refused to let him out to bury his son.

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Nhamodzenyika_Michael_Mugabe&oldid=123358"