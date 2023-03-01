Difference between revisions of "Nhamodzenyika Michael Mugabe"

''' Nhamodzenyika Michael Mugabe ''' is the first child of [[ Robert Mugabe ]] and his first wife, Sally Mugabe. He was born on ''' 27 September 1966 ''' and lived in Ghana with his maternal relatives.

However, at the age of just three, Michael passed away in Ghana due to malaria. Robert Mugabe was at the time locked up as a Political Prisoner. The Rhodesian Authority refused to let him out to bury his son.

