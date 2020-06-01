Difference between revisions of "Nhamoinesu L Chitsora"

In July 2018, Nhamoinesu T Chitsora was elected to Ward 20 Mutasa RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 763 votes.

2018 – elected to Ward 20 Mutasa RDC with 763 votes, beating John Tadzoka of Zanu-PF with 584 votes and Simbarashe Chawafambira of MDC-T with 51 votes. [1]

