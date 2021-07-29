Pindula

(Created page with "Schools Manicaland Province See High Schools Of Zimbabwe. <br/> See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers. <br/> See Association of...")
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
 
Revision as of 09:30, 29 July 2021

Nhedziwa Secondary School is in Chimanimani, Manicaland Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address: Nhedziwa Growth Point, Chief Mutambara, PO Box 58, Chimanimani.
Telephone: 026 2491
Cell:
Email:
Web:

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Facebook, Nhedziwa old student forum - https://www.facebook.com/NhedziwaOldStudentForum/
Nhedziwa High Old Students Association, NHOSA - https://www.facebook.com/NhedziwaHighSchool/

Other information

Further Reading

