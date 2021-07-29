Difference between revisions of "Nhedziwa Secondary School"
Latest revision as of 09:37, 29 July 2021
Nhedziwa Secondary School (Nhedziwa High School) is in Chimanimani, Manicaland Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Nhedziwa Growth Point, Chief Mutambara, PO Box 58, Chimanimani.
Telephone: 026 2491
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Facebook, Nhedziwa old student forum - https://www.facebook.com/NhedziwaOldStudentForum/
Nhedziwa High Old Students Association, NHOSA - https://www.facebook.com/NhedziwaHighSchool/