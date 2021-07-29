|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe

|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe

==Further Reading==

==Further Reading==

* courses offered, to what levels.

* courses offered, to what levels.

See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

'''Nhedziwa Secondary School''' ('''Nhedziwa High School''') is in [[Chimanimani]], [[Manicaland Province]].

'''Nhedziwa Secondary School''' is in [[Chimanimani]], [[Manicaland Province]].

Nhedziwa Secondary School (Nhedziwa High School) is in Chimanimani, Manicaland Province.

Nhedziwa High School sign

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

See Association of Trust Schools.

See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)



Location

Address: Nhedziwa Growth Point, Chief Mutambara, PO Box 58, Chimanimani.

Telephone: 026 2491

Cell:

Email:

Web:



To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

courses offered, to what levels.

Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Facebook, Nhedziwa old student forum - https://www.facebook.com/NhedziwaOldStudentForum/

Nhedziwa High Old Students Association, NHOSA - https://www.facebook.com/NhedziwaHighSchool/

Other information