Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Nhlahla Secondary School"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Nhlahla Secondary School''' is in Jotsholo, Tsholotsho District, Matabeleand North Province. See High Schools Of Zimbabwe. <br/> See List of Secondary a...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 09:40, 3 June 2021

Nhlahla Secondary School is in Jotsholo, Tsholotsho District, Matabeleand North Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address: PO Box 36,

  1. Jotsholo, Tsholotsho District

.
Telephone: 08 9200
Cell:
Email:
Web:

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.


Associations

Famous names associated with the school.


Other information

Further Reading

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Nhlahla_Secondary_School&oldid=105330"