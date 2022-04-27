According to a report by Daily Maverick, Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini has 10 companies registered under his name, but none were trading as of 16 April 2022.<ref name="DM "/>

At that point, he turned his attention to “studying” golf through the Professional Golfing Association. That career choice didn’t stick either because he moved on to register Native Airways. He claimed in that Q&A to have qualified as a pilot but said in another interview in 2022 that his licence lapsed.<ref name="DM"/>

Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini claimed to have convinced the Chinese embassy in Pretoria to accept his proposal to “teach sports development” in the country in exchange for being able to study in China. He was 19 and without any qualifications in sports development, but he said they agreed and he left for China. Within a year he was back in South Africa.

When he was 28 years old Nhlanhla Dlamini was interviewed for a “Black Excellence” Q&A in Bona magazine, published in March 2015. He told the publication that he studied politics at the University of Johannesburg and became an ANC youth league secretary on campus. But he got bored and dropped out.

Nhlanhla Mohlauhi was a member of the Naturena Community Policing Forum’s patrol group around 2019. Deputy chairperson of the CPF Naturena Crime Forum Nceba Ndube praised Mohlauhi and said he had also contributed about R10,000 to the forum.

When he was 28 years old Nhlanhla Dlamini was interviewed for a “Black Excellence” Q&A in Bona magazine, published in March 2015. He told the publication that he studied politics at the University of Johannesburg and became an ANC youth league secretary on campus. But he got bored and dropped out.<ref name="DM"/>

Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini was a sportsperson and after getting into public model C schools, including Jeppe Boys High, he earned a sports scholarship to the upscale Catholic private boys school St David’s Marist Inanda in Johannesburg, where he matriculated in 2005. He claimed in that Q&A to have qualified as a pilot but said in another interview in 2022 that his licence lapsed.

Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini has gone on record as saying his dad was a struggle hero and gangster, forced to rob banks to fund the struggle. He never names him.<ref name="DM">[https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/article/2022-04-16-nhlanhla-lux-exposed-the-disturbing-picture-behind-the-masks-of-the-man-heading-operation-dudula/ Nhlanhla Lux exposed – The disturbing picture behind the masks of the man heading Operation Dudula], ''Daily Maverick'', Published: April 16, 2022, Retrieved: April 27, 2022</ref>

As of 28 March 2022, Nhlanhla Dlamini resides in Pimville, Soweto.<ref name="TL "/> Nhlanhla Lux grew up in Soweto between split households in Dube and Meadowlands.<ref name="DM"/>

Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini is a South African activist and founder of the Operation Dudula movement. His real name has been reported to be Nhlanhla Paballo Mohlauli.

Nhlanhla's gained popularity when he led hundreds of his followers through a protest march in Soweto on June 16, 2021. The date was significant as the 45th anniversary of the Soweto Uprising.

Nhlanhla led a series of Anti-Immigration, anti-drug and anti-crime protests into 2022. Despite criticisms of leading vigilanteism and building a dangerous culture of mob justice Nhlanhla's popularity continued to grow.

Background

As of 28 March 2022, Nhlanhla Dlamini resides in Pimville, Soweto.[1] Nhlanhla Lux grew up in Soweto between split households in Dube and Meadowlands.[2]

Father

Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini has gone on record as saying his dad was a struggle hero and gangster, forced to rob banks to fund the struggle. He never names him.[2]

Education

Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini was a sportsperson and after getting into public model C schools, including Jeppe Boys High, he earned a sports scholarship to the upscale Catholic private boys school St David’s Marist Inanda in Johannesburg, where he matriculated in 2005. He claimed in that Q&A to have qualified as a pilot but said in another interview in 2022 that his licence lapsed.

When he was 28 years old Nhlanhla Dlamini was interviewed for a “Black Excellence” Q&A in Bona magazine, published in March 2015. He told the publication that he studied politics at the University of Johannesburg and became an ANC youth league secretary on campus. But he got bored and dropped out.[2]

Career

Nhlanhla Mohlauhi was a member of the Naturena Community Policing Forum’s patrol group around 2019. Deputy chairperson of the CPF Naturena Crime Forum Nceba Ndube praised Mohlauhi and said he had also contributed about R10,000 to the forum.

When he was 28 years old Nhlanhla Dlamini was interviewed for a “Black Excellence” Q&A in Bona magazine, published in March 2015. He told the publication that he studied politics at the University of Johannesburg and became an ANC youth league secretary on campus. But he got bored and dropped out.

Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini claimed to have convinced the Chinese embassy in Pretoria to accept his proposal to “teach sports development” in the country in exchange for being able to study in China. He was 19 and without any qualifications in sports development, but he said they agreed and he left for China. Within a year he was back in South Africa.

At that point, he turned his attention to “studying” golf through the Professional Golfing Association. That career choice didn’t stick either because he moved on to register Native Airways. He claimed in that Q&A to have qualified as a pilot but said in another interview in 2022 that his licence lapsed.[2]

Businesses

According to a report by Daily Maverick, Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini has 10 companies registered under his name, but none were trading as of 16 April 2022.[2]

July 2021 Riots

In July 2021, Dlamini led the community charge that protected Maponya Mall from being looted.[3]

Arrest

Dlamini was arrested on 24 March 2022 in connection with a housebreaking case that was opened by Victor Ramerafe of Dobsonville in Soweto.

Ramerafe’s house was allegedly ransacked by members of Operation Dudula, led by Dlamini, on 20 March 2022 after the movement accused Ramerafe's home of being a drug den.

Ramerafe denied the allegations and was accompanied by EFF members to register the case.[4]

Dlamini was granted R1,500 bail by the Roodepoort magistrate’s court on 28 March 2022. The case was been postponed to May 27 for further investigation. Dlamini was facing charges of housebreaking with intent to steal and malicious damage to property.

As part of his bail conditions, Nhlanhla Dlamini was ordered not to make any contact with the complainant, Victor Ramerafe, and that he hand over his passport to the investigating officer.

The state prosecutor told the court that police still needed to obtain statements from about three witnesses.

Magistrate Ruby Mathys also ordered Dlamini to reside at his residential address in Pimville, Soweto.[1]

Video Interview with Kaya FM