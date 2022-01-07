Nhlanhla Bahlangene Dube

Nhlanhla Bahlangene Dube is a Zimbabwean football administrator. He is the former Chief Executive Officer of Highlanders Football Club.

Background

Dube was named Bahlangene by his grandfather while his parents named him Nhlanhla. He is the only son in a family of five. He is from Filabusi and was born at Wanezi Mission Hospital in Malole/Gwatemba. His grandparents were active members of Zapu during the colonial era. His uncle was journalist Kingsley Dinga Dube. [1]

Education

Nhlanhla Bahlangene Dube holds a CAF certificate in administration and an instructor's diploma in football administration.

Career

When Dube lost the Highlanders Football Club secretary’s post to Horace Ndubiwa, he briefly remained in football before making a disappearance from public life, only to reappear as the spokesperson for MDC-N. He had earlier served as Highlanders Club Executive Committee Member and Secretary. Dube started as the club's representative in Harare before taking up the committee member's post between 2002-3 before he was elected the club secretary between 2004 and 2005.

In 2017, Dube joined Highlanders Football Club as its CEO taking over from Ndumiso Gumede who went on to serve as the club President until his death. When Dube was appointed, Highlanders acting chairman Modern Ngwenya said contrary to media reports that insinuated that his appointment was forced by the board of directors, Nhlanhla Dube had been appointed above board.[2]

His contract with the club expired at the end of December 2021. He finished the last three months of that contract on leave. On 7 January 2022, Highlanders announced that they had parted ways with Nhlanhla Bahlangene Dube. Sunday News had earlier reported that Highlanders would not renew Dube’s contract since they felt that he had not added any value while he occupied the post.[3]