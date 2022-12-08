|description= Football administrator. He is the former Chief Executive Officer of Highlanders Football Club . He also was the spokesman for, and ran forparlament for, the MDC-N .

It would appear that there are two people named Nhlanhla Bahlangene Dube!

His contract with the club expired at the end of '''December 2021'''. He finished the last three months of that contract on leave. On 7 January 2022, Highlanders announced that they had parted ways with Nhlanhla Bahlangene Dube. [[Sunday News]] had earlier reported that Highlanders would not renew Dube’s contract since they felt that he had not added any value while he occupied the post.<ref name="SN">Mehluli Sibanda, [https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/highlanders-part-ways-with-ceo/ Highlanders part ways with CEO], ''Sunday News'', Published: January 7, 2022, Retrieved: January 7, 2022</ref>

His contract with the club expired at the end of '''December 2021'''. He finished the last three months of that contract on leave. On 7 January 2022, Highlanders announced that they had parted ways with Nhlanhla Bahlangene Dube. [[Sunday News]] had earlier reported that Highlanders would not renew Dube’s contract since they felt that he had not added any value while he occupied the post.<ref name="SN">Mehluli Sibanda, [https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/highlanders-part-ways-with-ceo/ Highlanders part ways with CEO], ''Sunday News'', Published: January 7, 2022, Retrieved: January 7, 2022</ref>

In '''2017''', Dube joined Highlanders Football Club as its CEO taking over from [[Ndumiso Gumede]] who went on to serve as the club President until his death. When Dube was appointed, Highlanders acting chairman Modern Ngwenya said contrary to media reports that insinuated that his appointment was forced by the board of directors, Nhlanhla Dube had been appointed above board.<ref name="B">[https://bulawayo24.com/index-id-sports-sc-soccer-byo-109634.html Nhlanhla Dube appointed Bosso CEO], ''Bulawayo24'', Published: May 3, 2017, Retrieved: January 7, 2022</ref>

When Dube lost the Highlanders Football Club secretary’s post to Horace Ndubiwa, he briefly remained in football before making a disappearance from public life, only to reappear as the spokesperson for MDC-N. He had earlier served as Highlanders Club Executive Committee Member and Secretary. Dube started as the club's representative in Harare before taking up the committee member's post between '''2002-3''' before he was elected the club secretary between '''2004''' and '''2005'''.

In '''2017''', Dube joined [[ Highlanders Football Club ]] as its CEO taking over from [[Ndumiso Gumede]] who went on to serve as the club President until his death. When Dube was appointed, Highlanders acting chairman Modern Ngwenya said contrary to media reports that insinuated that his appointment was forced by the board of directors, Nhlanhla Dube had been appointed above board. <ref name="B">[https://bulawayo24.com/index-id-sports-sc-soccer-byo-109634.html Nhlanhla Dube appointed Bosso CEO], ''Bulawayo24'', Published: May 3, 2017, Retrieved: January 7, 2022</ref>

When '''Dube''' lost the Highlanders Football Club secretary’s post to Horace Ndubiwa, he briefly remained in football before making a disappearance from public life, only to reappear as the spokesperson for [[MDC-N]]. He had earlier served as [[Highlanders Football Club]] Executive Committee Member and Secretary. Dube started as the club's representative in [[Harare]] before taking up the committee member's post between '''2002-3''' before he was elected the club secretary between '''2004''' and '''2005'''.

Dube was named Bahlangene by his grandfather while his parents named him Nhlanhla. He is the only son in a family of five. He is from Filabusi and was born at Wanezi Mission Hospital in Malole / Gwatemba. His grandparents were active members of [[Zapu]] during the colonial era. His uncle was journalist [[Kingsley Dinga Dube]]. <ref name = "TC">[https://www.chronicle.co.zw/nhlahla-dube-an-erstwhile-football-administrator-of-note/ Nhlahla Dube : An erstwhile football administrator of note], '' The Chronicle '' , Published: March 31, 2012, Retrieved: January 7, 2022</ref>

Dube was named Bahlangene by his grandfather while his parents named him Nhlanhla. He is the only son in a family of five. He is from Filabusi and was born at Wanezi Mission Hospital in Malole/Gwatemba. His grandparents were active members of [[ZAPU]] during the colonial era. His uncle was journalist [[Kingsley Dinga Dube]]. <ref name="TC">[https://www.chronicle.co.zw/nhlahla-dube-an-erstwhile-football-administrator-of-note/ Nhlahla Dube: An erstwhile football administrator of note], ''The Chronicle'', Published: March 31, 2012, Retrieved: January 7, 2022</ref>

Nhlanhla Bahlangene Dube

Nhlanhla Bahlangene Dube is a Zimbabwean football administrator. He is the former Chief Executive Officer of Highlanders Football Club.

Personal Details

Dube was named Bahlangene by his grandfather while his parents named him Nhlanhla. He is the only son in a family of five. He is from Filabusi and was born at Wanezi Mission Hospital in Malole/Gwatemba. His grandparents were active members of ZAPU during the colonial era. His uncle was journalist Kingsley Dinga Dube. [1]

School / Education

Nhlanhla Bahlangene Dube holds a CAF certificate in administration and an instructor's diploma in football administration.

Service/Career

When Dube lost the Highlanders Football Club secretary’s post to Horace Ndubiwa, he briefly remained in football before making a disappearance from public life, only to reappear as the spokesperson for MDC-N. He had earlier served as Highlanders Football Club Executive Committee Member and Secretary. Dube started as the club's representative in Harare before taking up the committee member's post between 2002-3 before he was elected the club secretary between 2004 and 2005.

In 2017, Dube joined Highlanders Football Club as its CEO taking over from Ndumiso Gumede who went on to serve as the club President until his death. When Dube was appointed, Highlanders acting chairman Modern Ngwenya said contrary to media reports that insinuated that his appointment was forced by the board of directors, Nhlanhla Dube had been appointed above board. [2]

His contract with the club expired at the end of December 2021. He finished the last three months of that contract on leave. On 7 January 2022, Highlanders announced that they had parted ways with Nhlanhla Bahlangene Dube. Sunday News had earlier reported that Highlanders would not renew Dube’s contract since they felt that he had not added any value while he occupied the post.[3]

Parliament

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Lobengula returned to Parliament:

Samuel Sipepa Nkomo of MDC–T with 5 579 votes or 63.33 percent,

Christopher Dube of Zanu PF with 1 848 votes or 20.98 percent,

Nhlanhla Bahlangene Dube of MDC–N with 1 113 votes or 12.63 percent,

of MDC–N with 1 113 votes or 12.63 percent, 4 others with 270 votes or 3.06 percent.

Total 8 810 votes