Difference between revisions of "Nhlanhla Bahlangene Dube"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(→Career)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(3 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
[[File:Nhlanhla-Dube.jpg|thumb|right|Nhlanhla Bahlangene Dube]] '''Nhlanhla Bahlangene Dube''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] football administrator. He is the former Chief Executive Officer of [[Highlanders Football Club]].
[[File:Nhlanhla-Dube.jpg|thumb|right|Nhlanhla Bahlangene Dube]] '''Nhlanhla Bahlangene Dube''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] football administrator. He is the former Chief Executive Officer of [[Highlanders Football Club]].
|−
==
|+
====
|+
|−
|+
/ =
|+
Dube''' '
|−
==
|+
====
|+
|+
|−
|+
In '''2017''', Dube joined Highlanders Football Clubas its CEO taking over from [[Ndumiso Gumede]] who went on to serve as the club President until his death. When Dube was appointed, Highlanders acting chairman Modern Ngwenya said contrary to media reports that insinuated that his appointment was forced by the board of directors, Nhlanhla Dube had been appointed above board. <ref name="B">[https://bulawayo24.com/index-id-sports-sc-soccer-byo-109634.html Nhlanhla Dube appointed Bosso CEO], ''Bulawayo24'', Published: May 3, 2017, Retrieved: January 7, 2022</ref>
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
In '''2017''', Dube joined Highlanders Football Club as its CEO taking over from [[Ndumiso Gumede]] who went on to serve as the club President until his death. When Dube was appointed, Highlanders acting chairman Modern Ngwenya said contrary to media reports that insinuated that his appointment was forced by the board of directors, Nhlanhla Dube had been appointed above board.<ref name="B">[https://bulawayo24.com/index-id-sports-sc-soccer-byo-109634.html Nhlanhla Dube appointed Bosso CEO], ''Bulawayo24'', Published: May 3, 2017, Retrieved: January 7, 2022</ref>
His contract with the club expired at the end of '''December 2021'''. He finished the last three months of that contract on leave. On 7 January 2022, Highlanders announced that they had parted ways with Nhlanhla Bahlangene Dube. [[Sunday News]] had earlier reported that Highlanders would not renew Dube’s contract since they felt that he had not added any value while he occupied the post.<ref name="SN">Mehluli Sibanda, [https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/highlanders-part-ways-with-ceo/ Highlanders part ways with CEO], ''Sunday News'', Published: January 7, 2022, Retrieved: January 7, 2022</ref>
His contract with the club expired at the end of '''December 2021'''. He finished the last three months of that contract on leave. On 7 January 2022, Highlanders announced that they had parted ways with Nhlanhla Bahlangene Dube. [[Sunday News]] had earlier reported that Highlanders would not renew Dube’s contract since they felt that he had not added any value while he occupied the post.<ref name="SN">Mehluli Sibanda, [https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/highlanders-part-ways-with-ceo/ Highlanders part ways with CEO], ''Sunday News'', Published: January 7, 2022, Retrieved: January 7, 2022</ref>
|Line 18:
|Line 17:
===Parliament===
===Parliament===
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Lobengula]]''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Lobengula]]''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
|−
* [[Samuel Sipepa Nkomo]] of MDC–T with 5 579 votes or 63.33 percent,
|+
* [[Samuel Sipepa Nkomo]] of MDC–T with 5 579 votes or 63.33 percent,
* [[Christopher Dube]] of Zanu PF with 1 848 votes or 20.98 percent,
* [[Christopher Dube]] of Zanu PF with 1 848 votes or 20.98 percent,
* '''Nhlanhla Bahlangene Dube''' of MDC–N with 1 113 votes or 12.63 percent,
* '''Nhlanhla Bahlangene Dube''' of MDC–N with 1 113 votes or 12.63 percent,
* 4 others with 270 votes or 3.06 percent.
* 4 others with 270 votes or 3.06 percent.
'''Total''' '''8 810 votes'''
'''Total''' '''8 810 votes'''
|−
|−
==References==
==References==
|Line 30:
|Line 27:
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title= Nhlanhla Bahlangene Dube
|+
|title= Nhlanhla Bahlangene Dube
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|−
|keywords=
|+
|keywords= ,
|−
|description=
|+
|description= administrator. He is the former Chief Executive Officer of Highlanders Football Club.
|image= Nhlanhla-Dube.jpg
|image= Nhlanhla-Dube.jpg
|image_alt= Nhlanhla Bahlangene Dube Biography
|image_alt= Nhlanhla Bahlangene Dube Biography
|Line 39:
|Line 36:
[[Category:Football Administrator]]
[[Category:Football Administrator]]
|+
Latest revision as of 10:05, 8 December 2022
Nhlanhla Bahlangene Dube is a Zimbabwean football administrator. He is the former Chief Executive Officer of Highlanders Football Club.
Personal Details
Dube was named Bahlangene by his grandfather while his parents named him Nhlanhla. He is the only son in a family of five. He is from Filabusi and was born at Wanezi Mission Hospital in Malole/Gwatemba. His grandparents were active members of ZAPU during the colonial era. His uncle was journalist Kingsley Dinga Dube. [1]
School / Education
Nhlanhla Bahlangene Dube holds a CAF certificate in administration and an instructor's diploma in football administration.
Service/Career
Football
When Dube lost the Highlanders Football Club secretary’s post to Horace Ndubiwa, he briefly remained in football before making a disappearance from public life, only to reappear as the spokesperson for MDC-N. He had earlier served as Highlanders Football Club Executive Committee Member and Secretary. Dube started as the club's representative in Harare before taking up the committee member's post between 2002-3 before he was elected the club secretary between 2004 and 2005.
In 2017, Dube joined Highlanders Football Club as its CEO taking over from Ndumiso Gumede who went on to serve as the club President until his death. When Dube was appointed, Highlanders acting chairman Modern Ngwenya said contrary to media reports that insinuated that his appointment was forced by the board of directors, Nhlanhla Dube had been appointed above board. [2]
His contract with the club expired at the end of December 2021. He finished the last three months of that contract on leave. On 7 January 2022, Highlanders announced that they had parted ways with Nhlanhla Bahlangene Dube. Sunday News had earlier reported that Highlanders would not renew Dube’s contract since they felt that he had not added any value while he occupied the post.[3]
Parliament
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Lobengula returned to Parliament:
- Samuel Sipepa Nkomo of MDC–T with 5 579 votes or 63.33 percent,
- Christopher Dube of Zanu PF with 1 848 votes or 20.98 percent,
- Nhlanhla Bahlangene Dube of MDC–N with 1 113 votes or 12.63 percent,
- 4 others with 270 votes or 3.06 percent.
Total 8 810 votes
References
- ↑ Nhlahla Dube: An erstwhile football administrator of note, The Chronicle, Published: March 31, 2012, Retrieved: January 7, 2022
- ↑ Nhlanhla Dube appointed Bosso CEO, Bulawayo24, Published: May 3, 2017, Retrieved: January 7, 2022
- ↑ Mehluli Sibanda, Highlanders part ways with CEO, Sunday News, Published: January 7, 2022, Retrieved: January 7, 2022